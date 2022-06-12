STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Soukhyam’ to spread awareness on cancer

Published: 12th June 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of creating awareness about cancer and providing quality treatment at minimal cost, Aster Medcity will be joining hands with the ‘Soukhyam’ project being implemented by Hibi Eden MP. The new project, ‘Aster Care Together’, is being undertaken as part of Aster Hospitals’ successful completion of 200 bone marrow transplants.  

 “Early diagnosis and providing quality treatment is the most important step in cancer treatment. There are several instances where patients do not get proper treatment at the right time due to their financial situation. This project aims at helping those patients to get the most advanced treatment,” said Farhan Yasin, regional director Aster Hospitals Kerala and Oman.

“In India, around 8.7 lakh people are falling prey to cancer, of them, 25,000 are from Kerala. Diagnosis, expert treatment and its continuation are important as several deaths were reported due to late diagnosis,” said Dr Jem Kalathil, senior surgeon, Onco surgery. Patients who approach Aster Hospitals with documents providing details about their disease and financial background will be given financial assistance.

