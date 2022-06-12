Stay vigilant, follow Covid protocol: DMO

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of rising Covid cases in the district, precautionary measures should be followed to prevent the spread of the pandemic in public places, DMO V Jayasree said on Saturday.

Compared to other districts, Ernakulam is reporting a large number of cases daily - between 600 and 700. “Wearing masks in public places will prevent the spread of the virus to an extent,” the DMO said. People should continue the habit of washing hands, using sanitisers, and maintaining social distance in public places. Schools should step up vigil and ensure that all eligible children are vaccinated.

“The protocol prescribed by the health department should be strictly followed. Even the slightest negligence can endanger not only our lives but also the lives of those around us,” she said.