‘I-T raid’ robbery: Lookout notice for 4 suspects

They robbed a Maharashtra native living in Aluva of 300g gold and Rs 1.8 lakh in cash.

Published: 13th June 2022

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Sunday issued a lookout notice against four accused in the case in which a five-member gang robbed an Aluva resident of around 300 grams of gold and Rs 1.8 lakh in cash, posing as income tax officers.  

The notice was issued against Haris, 52, Abootty, 42, both natives of Sankaranellur in Kannur, Abdul Hameed, 42, of Pachapoika in Kannur and Davi Diaz, 36, of Mangor Hill in Goa. Ernakulam Rural police had arrested Habibul Sheikh, 36, of Goa, in connection with the case on Friday. A petition would be filed in court on Monday seeking him under police custody for five days.

According to Ernakulam Rural Police Chief K Karthick, the investigation team made the breakthrough in the case within two days after registering the FIR. “We have all the information about the gang. It is just a matter of time before we nab other people involved in the case. We will take the arrested person into custody for further interrogation,” he said. 

Meanwhile, a police official said that there are a few doubts before the investigating team. “Why the house of the person who undertook gold design works was targeted is a mystery to us. We hope to clear all suspicion after questioning the arrested person,” he said. 

The gang broke into the house of a Maharashtra native living at Aluva around 11 am on June 5 and ‘raided’ the house for nearly one and a half hours. Police have collected CCTV footage of the accused. The gang told the house owner and family not to make phone calls while they raided the house. The accused also showed a fake identity card on their phones to make them believe that they were Income Tax officials. They then searched the house and took away ornaments and other documents.

