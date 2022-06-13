Kerala: MVD and police department pass the buck over vehicle overloading

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Motor vehicles and police departments in the state have been engaged in a blame game. In the latest, MVD officials criticised the police’s “reluctance” in initiating action against overloaded vehicles.

Their criticism came in response to a statement issued by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, which comprises police officers, that MVD officials had been turning a blind eye to the truck owners overloading their vehicles. The VACB had claimed that despite finding the vehicles loaded above the permissible limit, the MVD had been imposing small amounts in fines.

Reacting to this, members of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department Gazetted Officers Association said the police officers charge only petty amounts like Rs 250 in fines for overloading whereas the MVD charges Rs 10,000 for the same offence.

“According to the data, the MVD fined the owner of a tipper lorry with registration number KL19G2023 Rs 97,750 for overloading in the last three years. During these years, the police department had imposed only a Rs 2,250 fine on the same owner. This is an example of how seriously police officers are dealing with vehicle overloading. All offences are minor in their eyes but the VACB is unconcerned.

Before speaking against MVD officials, they should investigate how police officers carry out enforcement activities,” an association member said. The association also alleged that it is the police department that is allowing the tipper lorries a free run even when they are overloaded.

“Since most of the vigilance officials come from the police department, they always have a leniency towards the police. The enforcement wing of MVD has a staff strength of only 1,500. Because of their efforts, the state earns crores of rupees in revenue every year. Instead of slapping petty fines, the police should study the MVD rule and the fine the violators accordingly,” the officer said.

It is learnt that the department has decided to approach the state government against the VACB’s move to tarnish its image.