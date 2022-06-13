STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinavoorkudy native found dead in forest, elephant attack suspected

A 48-year-old man, suspected to have been attacked by wild elephants, was found dead in a forest area of Pinavoorkudy tribal settlement colony near Kothamangalam on Saturday. 

Published: 13th June 2022 02:19 AM

By Express News Service

The deceased is Santhosh, 48, a native of Pinavoorkudy. Kuttampuzha police said the exact cause of death can only be determined after an autopsy. 

“His house is close to the forest where the presence of wild elephants is often reported. The incident occurred when he went to the river to bathe. Footmarks hint at the presence of wild elephants in the area. We suspect that the death would have happened by the attack of jumbos,” police said.

Kuttampuzha police have registered a case of unnatural death. The deceased’s relatives staged a protest following the incident. The protest ceased after forest officials promised compensation to his kins.

