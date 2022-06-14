STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aluva ‘I-T raid’: Police to probe role of house owner

Mystery deepens in the Aluva ‘I-T raid’ robbery case as the police have started checking call data records of the house owner suspecting his role in the plot.

Published: 14th June 2022 03:33 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Mystery deepens in the Aluva ‘I-T raid’ robbery case as the police have started checking call data records (CDR) of the house owner suspecting his role in the plot. According to sources, the investigating team is verifying the call records of the house owner -- Sanjay, a Maharashtra native residing at Aluva -- and the arrested -- Habibul Sheikh, 36, a native of Goa -- as they are probing on why the burglars targeted a jewellery worker’s house. The business links of the house owner is also being looked into.

The five-member gang, comprising two Goa natives and three Keralites, on June 5 ‘raided’ the house and decamped with 300g gold and `1.8 lakh in cash. The police on Sunday issued a lookout notice for four accused and is confident that they will be netted soon. The police have zeroed in on the accused after verifying the CCTV footage. The gang had directed the house owner and his family not to make phone calls while they raided the house.

