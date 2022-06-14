STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boats not ready, Kochi Water Metro launch must wait

While Kochi Metro Rail Limited, the parent body, had planned to begin Water Metro services by July, the agreed number of boats which is five, has not been handed over by the Kochin shipyard.

The first boat manufactured by Cochin shipyard for the water metro project at Vyttila boat jetty | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The launch of the much-awaited Water Metro services through the Kochi backwaters is facing another delay. The Cochin Shipyard is yet to complete the construction of the boats required to begin operations. While Kochi Metro Rail Limited, the parent body, had planned to begin Water Metro services by July, the agreed number of boats -- five -- has not been handed over by the shipyard. Currently, ‘Muziris’ is the only Water Metro boat delivered. According to a Kochi Metro source, the shipyard had agreed to provide four more boats by this month end.

“We cannot begin the services with one or two boats, as such an operation could inconvenience passengers. We will be able to decide on the launch of services only after we receive the rest of the boats,” said the source. The Cochin Shipyard is constructing 23 boats for the Water Metro project. Due to the Covid pandemic, there was a delay in the arrival of imported parts required for the construction of the hybrid boats. The shipyard authorities refused comment on the delivery of boats.

“Trials runs have to be conducted with the new boats. Now, it seems the operations won’t begin until at least September,” said a source with Water Metro.Meanwhile, the work on the Water Metro terminals at Kakkanad, Vyttila and Eloor has been completed.

The construction of terminals at Vypeen, Bolgatty, High Court, South Chittoor and Cheranalloor is expected to be completed by the end of June. The first set of services is set to be launched on the High Court-Bolgatty-Vypeen route, to benefit the islanders. ‘Muziris’, the first electric Water Metro ferry, has a total capacity of 100 passengers.

