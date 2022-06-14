Vaduthala and the Vamana connect

Parvathy R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Vaduthala, located between Pachalam and Chittoor, is famous for the serene backwaters along its length. It is also known for popular educational institutions and the Lourdes Hospital. Until the merger with Kochi corporation, Vaduthala was a separate municipality. Its nomenclatural history dates back to the period before the arrival of the Portuguese.

Ernakulam, back then, was known as ‘Anjikaimal’, as the region was under the control of five (anju) Nair chieftains, who were given the title of ‘Kaimal’. The areas under the Kaimals’ jurisdiction were Cheranalloor, Kunnathunadu, Puthukkad, Kurumalkkoor and Vadakkumkoor. Historians note the district court, which was set up during the reign of Diwan Nanjappayyar in 1818, was officially called Anjikaimal District Court.

The north end of Anjikaimal was known as Vadakkumthala (vadakku is north in Malayalam) and the south end was called Thekkumthala (Thekku means south). Vadukumthala was subsequently shortened to Vaduthala, according to the late historian and toponymist V V K Valath. There are other tales, too. One such narrative is linked to Lord Vamana and Mahabali. According to legend, after sending Mahabali to patalam (the netherworld), Lord Vamana decided to take rest before returning to his divine abode.

“The place where he kept his feet or kaalu came to be known as “Thrikkalkara” (today’s Thrikkakkara),” explains Ernakulam information and public relations department deputy director Chandrahaasan Vaduthala. “The area which supported Vamana’s abdomen came to be known as “Edapally” (edam means place and palla stomach). And the place where his head rested came to be known as Vaduthala (vadu means sage, and thala head).”

Therefore, the place where Lord Vishnu rested his head while taking the form of a sage is Vaduthala, adds Chandrahaasan. Notably, research reveals that there are more places named Vaduthala. One is near Arukutty in Alappuzha. Thrissur has two Vaduthalas, near Kunnamkulam and Mattam. There is also a well-known ancestral home named Vaduthala near Pambadi in Kottayam.