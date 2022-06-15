A home in history

Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: As the ferry neared Fort Kochi, I could feel the alluring township’s tranquility. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Ernakulam, the lanes of Fort Kochi still boast a multitude of cultures — Portuguese, Dutch and British among others. Among the rustic old buildings you walk past, a grand structure in white stands out. This is WelcomHeritage Azora by Ayatana at the Old Courthouse, an ideal escape from the city - one that rejuvenates your mind, body, and soul. But to Fort Kochi’s residents, it is still their ‘pazhaya kodathi’ - an old court structure that has withstood the test of time.

In 1870s, the building was the first office of the historic overseas bank, Grindlays. By the 1900s, several foreign companies, including the London-based bank, shifted out of Fort Kochi. Post-Independence, it became the courthouse. Bridging the old and new, Azora took up the heritage in 2021, tweaking it here and there. Azora preserved the 200-year-old historical structure just the way it should be - a memoir of the bygone days.

As I entered the building, the Prussian blue walls and trenchant checkered floors caught my attention. The interiors have seen a few alterations, and are now a mix of both Dutch and French decor. The minimal and simplistic design also reflects the aesthetics that Fort Kochi offers its visitors ­— a prologue for what lies ahead. The lush indoor plants in the nooks and corners level up the space even more. Rohit A R, the duty manager of the property, was kind enough to show me around, while filling me in on its past and present.

According to him, the checkered floors were put in place when Grindlays occupied the building. “These are Athangudi tiles, popularly seen in the Tripunithura and Thiruvananthapuram palaces. Interestingly, the floors can’t be cleaned with chemical solutions. Instead, grated coconut is fried and spread across to polish it,” he says. If you walk on the floor without a shoe, you are bound to live longer, he quips. The colour blue is a constant - in the hall, in rooms, on the name boards. The term Azora refers to a certain deep blue shade.

The revamped reception on the left was once a bank locker - a locker so big that it took up an entire room. The lobby is quite cosy. You can curl up on the big orange couch and read the books on the side table. Even when the building housed the Mattancherry sub-court, not many alterations were made to it.

According to residents, the first floor of the building has witnessed many significant trials.

The space is also where actor Mammootty practised as a junior advocate. Though the room has a minimal set of mirrors on the wall, a neatly decked-up bookshelf has some interesting reads and a uniquely shaped centrepiece. “It took us almost a year to set up Azora. Our main focus was restoration of the heritage structure. Except for the wall colour and interiors, we didn’t change much of its architecture. We wanted the future generations to see our past in it,” says Rohit.

After the sub-court moved to Ernakulam, the property changed hands. Before the space was given on lease to hotel chains, it was used as a warehouse for tea specialities.

Flavoursome affair

Downstairs, Azora has set up an exquisite culinary experience, at Cafe Noir, slated to be launched on June 26. Nevertheless, I got to experience the gastronomical delight - an intimate cuisine cooked to please my palate. The spread had everything from an authentic American brunch to lip-smacking Kerala cuisine.

The nutshell

The property has 16 rooms - the club, royal suite, executive, and presidential, all coloured blue and white. The photographs on the wall speak in length about Kerala’s traditional folklore, and artforms. The quaint rooms open their windows to a panoramic view of Kochi’s landscape. The premier suite, where I was staying for the night, was majestic. After nightfall, you can see a busy Ernakulam city’s well-lit cityscape from afar. A few container ships sail by, it is a view you can soak in all night.