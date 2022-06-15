Keep splashing!

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Swimming has, of late, emerged as a top pick among fitness experts and enthusiasts. With pool and coaching facilities opening up, after the two-year pandemic break, Kochiites are splashing around with a vengeance.

Priya Anna, 36, who recently enrolled for coaching, believes swimming is an essential life skill and a great exercise. “Everyone should try it,” says the Kochi-based IT professional, who goes for swimming sessions at Netaji Health Club in Edappally. “Swimming has proved beneficial for my health. Besides improving physical fitness, it has helped me mentally -- it’s a great de-stress exercise.”

Priya is glad that her daughter studying in Class V, too, is learning swimming as part of school curriculum. “Classes are mandatory and held once every week. It is a must for children,” she says. Entrepreneur Aneesh Suseel, 37, says he took to swimming to battle obesity and ligament issues. “It’s been a great addition to my life routine.

I was overweight, about 97kg. Now, I can feel the changes in my body, and feel better,” he adds. Another swimming enthusiast Mini Mathew, an undergraduate student who regularly hits a private pool at Kaloor, says she was suffering from gastric issues and polycystic ovarian disease earlier. “My doctor suggested swimming. I immediately joined the classes. It’s amazing; my health has improved a lot since then,” she says.

That’s the beauty of swimming, notes Punnoose Zacharia, 35, a senior consultant with Ernst & Young. “You would not find a single person who has not benefited -- physically and mentally,” says the Vyttila resident. “My father, who is 62, goes for swimming daily. I, too, started it as a wellness exercise, and been loving it! Now, my four-year-old daughter, Martha, is also learns swimming. Kochi needs more pools and promotion.”

Narmada Sanjay, who recently enrolled her son Satvik Sanjay for swimming classes at Life Aquatic Club and Gym in Edappally. “Staying mostly indoors due to Covid curbs, my son studying in Class II had put on weight. Thus, I thought of sending him for swimming, and I can already see the positive results.” ‘Definitely the best option’

Shaly Mohan, a swimming instructor at Netaji Health Club says, “There is no age-limit, and we have a lot of people coming now for the classes. While some come for stress relief, others seek to burn fat. Since there is a lot of movement involved, swimming helps in getting rid of belly fat and makes the body more flexible.”

The Regional Sports Center (RSC) at Kadavanthra has been witnessing a rush for admissions. Sajikumar K, an NIS-certified (National Institute of Sports) coach at the centre, highlights that swimming helps alleviate “back and joint pain, asthma and wheezing issues”.

“Moreover, there are no danger of injuries involved, as in the case of some other workouts,” he adds. “It beneficial for kids, as intake of oxygen increases and boosts cognitive development.” Life Aquatic Club manager Mukunda Kumar L B agrees. He says the number of people taking to swimming has shot up. “There is growing focus on mental and physical well-being,” he notes.

“An increasing number of parents are enrolling their children for training, as they believe it is an essential life skill. Swimming is no more an elite activity. And our trainer Suresh Menon is confident of grooming some champs!”

Dr Vinod Thomas, chief cardiologist at Renai Medicity, Kochi, gives swimming a big thumbs-up. “Swimming is an aerobic exercise that strengthens the heart and increases its efficiency. The lung capacity also improves,” he notes. “It benefits the entire body. For those who have recovered from Covid, swimming is definitely the best option, along with walking and cycling.”

For body & brain

The Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra, has been witnessing a rush for admissions. Coach Sajikumar K says swimming helps boosts cognitive development and alleviate lung issues.

