Reconsider reinstating Franco: Save Our Sisters forum to Pope

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Save Our Sisters (SOS) forum has come out strongly against the Pope’s decision to reinstate Bishop Franco Mulakkal as Jalandhar bishop. The forum termed the Pope’s move, based on the trial court’s judgment acquitting Bishop Franco in the nun rape case, as challenging the Ten Commandments and all Canonical Laws.

According to Felix J Pulludan, chairman, SOS, as per the information that the forum has gleaned from media reports, the Church seems to have accepted Franco and forgave all his sins based on the Kottayam Sessions Court’s verdict acquitting him in the nun rape case.

“The haste with which the Church is going ahead with Bishop Franco’s reinstatement even though the Sessions Court’s verdict can be termed as a preliminary one and also its action of not considering the appeal filed in the High Court smells of conspiracy,” he said. “Also, it has been the opinion of legal experts that the judgment was a bad one,” he added.