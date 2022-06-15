Sea of tiny boats

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Growing up near the coast, Nasaf’s childhood revolved mainly around boats and fish. Watching fishermen leaving early for work on their boats, hoping for a good catch, used to get him thrilled. Soon after he finished Class 12, the Tirur-native ventured out in the sea as a fisherman, in coloured old school boats with his father and friends.

Nasaf took up deep-sea fishing when the number of local fishers was dwindling. The youngster is now being applauded for creating mini-versions of the boats that go out in the sea. So far, Nasaf has created around 30 such toy boats. “I began making them when I was 15 years old, out of curiosity. I made one and used it while playing in the sea with my friends. Seeing that, many started asking about it. But it was only two years ago that I made a business out of it,” says Nasaf.

The boats are at least two metres long and treads on water too. Nasaf ensures he gets even the most meticulous details right when making mini replicas of the boats. “The orders are usually placed by the boat owners. It’d either be the replica of the boat they own or one out of their imagination,” adds Nasaf. Whatever the conditions are, the 22-year-old paints quite a nice picture and brings out the structures made out of forex sheets at their finest. The boatowners would keep the mini boats inside the storage of their own boats or as showpieces at home.

“I’ve been seeing boats since I was a child. Toy boats were an integral part of everyones childhood. There is a special joy in making things you are fond of,” says Nasaf. Apart from crafting boats for others on demand, the youngster has also made a replica of the boat he goes into the sea in, Ma Din, and the one his father ventures out in, called Vadhisalam.

Apart from boats, Nasaf also makes other art pieces with mundane objects. The recent one celebrates Argentina’s win in the Copa America Football Championship. Nasaf made a replica of the trophy.