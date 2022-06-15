STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sea of tiny boats

Nasaf, a 22-year-old fisher, has been fascinated with boats since he was a kid. Now, he makes tiny models of them.

Published: 15th June 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 KOCHI: Growing up near the coast, Nasaf’s childhood revolved mainly around boats and fish. Watching fishermen leaving early for work on their boats, hoping for a good catch, used to get him thrilled. Soon after he finished Class 12, the Tirur-native ventured out in the sea as a fisherman, in coloured old school boats with his father and friends.

Nasaf took up deep-sea fishing when the number of local fishers was dwindling. The youngster is now being applauded for creating mini-versions of the boats that go out in the sea. So far, Nasaf has created around 30 such toy boats. “I began making them when I was 15 years old, out of curiosity. I made one and used it while playing in the sea with my friends. Seeing that, many started asking about it. But it was only two years ago that I made a business out of it,” says Nasaf.

The boats are at least two metres long and treads on water too. Nasaf ensures he gets even the most meticulous details right when making mini replicas of the boats. “The orders are usually placed by the boat owners. It’d either be the replica of the boat they own or one out of their imagination,” adds Nasaf. Whatever the conditions are, the 22-year-old paints quite a nice picture and brings out the structures made out of forex sheets at their finest. The boatowners would keep the mini boats inside the storage of their own boats or as showpieces at home. 

“I’ve been seeing boats since I was a child. Toy boats were an integral part of everyones childhood. There is a special joy in making things you are fond of,” says Nasaf. Apart from crafting boats for others on demand, the youngster has also made a replica of the boat he goes into the sea in, Ma Din, and the one his father ventures out in, called Vadhisalam.

Apart from boats, Nasaf also makes other art pieces with mundane objects. The recent one celebrates Argentina’s win in the Copa America Football Championship. Nasaf made a replica of the trophy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp