Youth who sourced MDMA through dark web from US using cryptocurrency held in Kerala

The Anti-Narcotic Special Squad of Excise Department on Tuesday arrested a Chirayinkeezhu native youth who ordered 12 grams of MDMA from the US.

Published: 15th June 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Anti-Narcotic Special Squad of Excise Department on Tuesday arrested a Chirayinkeezhu native youth who ordered 12 grams of MDMA from the US. The case was registered after the parcel containing MDMA arrived at Foreign Post Office (FPO) in Kochi.

The arrested person was identified as Saurav, of Sangeeth Bhavan, Chirayinkeezhu. According to Excise Assistant Commissioner B Tenymon, Customs officials who scan parcels arriving from abroad at FPO in Kochi gave information that led to the arrest.

“We checked the parcel and found 12 grams of MDMA in it. Later, we passed on the information to the Excise unit at Chirayinkeezhu. We arrested the accused and produced him before the court which remanded him in judicial custody,” Tenymon said. Saurav ordered drugs from the dark web using cryptocurrency. The excise team suspects that Saurav was involved in drug peddling.

“We will seek his custody from the court for further interrogation. We suspect that he sold the drug to customers after ordering the contraband from abroad,” Tenymon said. MDMA is a synthetic drug sold for Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per gram in the black market.

