STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Breaking bad over breaking news

Poor journos (including the author) are left with no option but to scan each of these. Some so-called intellectuals may term it silly.

Published: 16th June 2022 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Anil S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Investigative journalism knows no boundaries. Or, does it? In the politically vibrant Kerala, there’s no dearth of controversies that sprout out of allegations, counter-allegations and, er, more allegations. Currently, the state seems to be caught in the throes of such a flux since last week, courtesy new revelations tumbling out with increasing alacrity in the sensational gold smuggling case.

Poor journos (including the author) are left with no option but to scan each of these. Some so-called intellectuals may term it silly. But for scribes, the ‘written word’ is what keeps the hearth warm back home. And, when revelations — or allegations — are made, the investigative journalist in some of us gets cracking. 

However, we do tend to be too excited at times. No wonder, as soon as the lady in the limelight announced more revelations were on the way, ‘war rooms’ were set up to deal with the ‘explosion’. But, alas, it didn’t turn out to be all that ‘explosive’! More chaos ensued. A din over what exactly the news was. A few of us had to undergo the ordeal of listening to the one-hour-long ‘bombshell’ audio clip. Journo WhatsApp groups got busy debating the ‘crux’ of the news and what could be left out. Visual journos had it worse.  

Next day, one reporter even went to the extent of decoding the words printed on the dress worn by the woman. He expounded on the hidden meaning behind each word, thereby lending more ominosity to the startling revelations. 

What might have been just a simple cloth design to many — me no exception — suddenly turned into a cavernous code! Just so that you know, the said presser ended with some senior journos, who could well be termed technologically challenged, trying a hand at downloading the Telegram app to access the lady’s audio-clip. Yours truly proved no exception. And thus, fizzed out the ‘breaking’ news, with a whimper.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp