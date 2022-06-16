Kerala SSLC results: Ernakulam drops to 4th place in pass percentage

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district, which had bettered its SSLC pass percentage in 2021 from the previous years to come second in the state, dropped down to the fourth position with a score of 99.65 per cent behind Kannur, Alappuzha and Kottayam. In Ernakulam Revenue district, Muvattupuzha came first with 99.81 per cent, followed by Kothamangalam, Aluva and Ernakulam with 99.74 per cent, 99.73 per cent and 99.45 per cent.

A total of 1,073 boys and 2,899 girls scored full A+ in the district. Of the total number of students who scored full A+ in the district, 281 students are from government schools, 2,892 from aided and 801 from unaided schools. Some of the schools in the district which showcased 100 per cent pass.