Keep your skin glowing!

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “Everyone wants to look beautiful and they have every right to look beautiful,” says Dr Jamuna Pai, the country’s most renowned cosmetic physician sought after by celebrities and others giving them a complete solution to enhance physical beauty. TNIE caught up with the celebrity cosmetic physician during the launch of her 13th cosmetic clinic chain, SkinLab which is located at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi.

Dr Jamuna has always believed in dreaming big. Beauty has been a way of life for her since childhood. “ As a kid, I used to experiment with home-grown beauty techniques to perfect my look and appearance,” she recalls.

Being a multi-talented student, she excelled in her studies. After her medical studies, she began practising as a casualty medical officer at a Government hospital in Mumbai. “I knew that it was not what I wanted as I was always interested in beauty techniques. My husband also encouraged me and I went to the UK to learn about anesthesiology.” Knowing medicine was not enough. So she combined it with beauty treatment. This led to her starting a revolutionary trend in the field of beauty and cosmetic medicine.

After her return to Mumbai Jamuna started her first cosmetic clinic, Blush in 1994. Following this, she set up two more clinics in Mumbai. However, things started to change in the year 2000 when Allergen India Private Ltd approached her to introduce Botox via her cosmetic clinic. She says, “ Though it was challenging to convince people to do Botox treatments, we made them realise that doing it the right way would not lead to any kind of negative impacts. It turned out to be.”

After seven years since it’s inception, the cosmetics clinic was rebranded as ‘SkinLab’. Speaking about her clients, Dr Jamuna says, “ My clients vary in age groups. However, the skin of people from each region is different and all suffer from different issues such as acne, dry skin, oily skin, and pimples. But,internal wellness is most important.” Giving a tip to the readers, she says, “ To delay aging, a tablespoon of coconut oil mixed with milk, juice or any other fluid should be consumed.”

Highlighting about the post Covid issues, especially with regard to hair and skin, Dr Jamuna says, “ People have been wearing masks and due to this many have complained of skin issues such as acne and rashes. Hair loss post Covid is another issue that has been raised by the people. Hence, we are doing continuous researches” Since there is a great demand for cosmetic medicine Dr Jamuna is looking forward to launching an integrated wellness care in future.

SkinLab’s latest outlet

SkinLab has now expanded across India and is currently present in Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Vadodara, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad. The newest outlet is in Kochi and she plans to expand further. Spread across over 5000 Sq. Ft. and situated in the city prime locality Panampilly Nagar. SkinLab, Kochi boasts of state of the art facilities and is tastefully done up space, designed to provide its clients with high levels of medical proficiency, comfort and care. SkinLab offers result oriented treatments for acne, Laser Hair Reduction, advanced GFC for Hair growth, skin brightening, skin tightening and skin resurfacing treatments to Coolsculpting, a treatment which is a permanent stubborn fat reduction treatment, they have an answer to all skin, body and hair care queries.