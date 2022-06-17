Muziris project gets solar boat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 25-seat Hop-on-Hop-off Jalayanam built by the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) for the Muziris Heritage Project was launched by its managing director Prashant Nair.

The maximum speed of the solar-powered boat is 10 knots. With no generator installed, the journey will be comfortable and noise-free.

KSINC has provided four vessels, including a speedboat, for the Muziris project. A speed boat and a 25-seat hop-on hop-off boat have already been built and delivered.

“The third boat, launched on Thursday, will be handed over to Muziris later this month after completing the registration process. The fourth boat will be delivered by mid-September,” said Prashant.