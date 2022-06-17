Sea, sand and some serenity

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Known as the ‘Princess of the Arabian Sea’, Cherai is a perfect getaway spot to spend some quality time with your loved ones. Or in silent solitude, too.

Just 30km from Kochi, Cherai offers a perfect combo of the sea and the backwaters. Located at the north-end of the Vypeen islands, this getaway is ideal for people who love frolicking with the waves as well as those who prefer to unwind in silence at an idyllic resort.

You could collect seashells, or spend a serene evening by the Chinese fishing nets. For those seeking to ‘cut off’, a country boat trip would help. Well, looking for some adrenaline rush? Then do try the water sport options.

Things to do on the beach