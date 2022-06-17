STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sea, sand and some serenity

Known as the ‘Princess of the Arabian Sea’, Cherai is a perfect getaway spot to spend some quality time with your loved ones. Or in silent solitude, too.

Published: 17th June 2022 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Kochi

(Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Known as the ‘Princess of the Arabian Sea’, Cherai is a perfect getaway spot to spend some quality time with your loved ones. Or in silent solitude, too.

Just 30km from Kochi, Cherai offers a perfect combo of the sea and the backwaters. Located at the north-end of the Vypeen islands, this getaway is ideal for people who love frolicking with the waves as well as those who prefer to unwind in silence at an idyllic resort.

You could collect seashells, or spend a serene evening by the Chinese fishing nets. For those seeking to ‘cut off’, a country boat trip would help. Well, looking for some adrenaline rush? Then do try the water sport options.

Things to do on the beach 

  • Swimming, surfing 
  • Check out the water scooters, speedboats and canoes
  • How about flying a kite? 
  • Unique sight- Keep an eye out for those dolphins
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Princess of the Arabian Sea Cherai beach
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp