STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Study to unravel the magic of mushrooms

How much do we actually know about mushrooms? Apart from the fact that they are fruiting bodies of fungi and that they make for excellent dishes, little is known about their ecological importance.

Published: 17th June 2022 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  How much do we actually know about mushrooms? Apart from the fact that they are fruiting bodies of fungi and that they make for excellent dishes, little is known about their ecological importance. In an effort to create awareness on the importance of mushrooms to the ecosystem, and to initiate conservation measures, the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) is set to launch a series of initiatives in the state.  

As part of the efforts, the KSBB has launched a first-of-its-kind course, ‘Mushroom identification and need for their conservation in natural habitats’. The authorities are also planning to include mushrooms in the biodiversity register managed by Biodiversity Management Committees under local bodies across the state. 

The objective is to inspire the students to get closer to nature, observe the rich diversity among fungi and involve in participatory science and research meant for fungal conservation in natural habitats. Mushrooms, say experts, are remarkable life forms, yet extremely neglected. 

“Fungi play a vital role in our ecosystem and people are unaware of it. Mushrooms help the tree extract minerals and water from the soil and the trees also supplement their growth. They are the dominant decomposers of the complex components of plant debris,” says Kerala State Biodiversity Board principal scientific officer Yamuna S.  

Exploitation of land and forests, climate change, pollution and overharvesting of mushrooms have endangered them and the scientific community has called for legal policies to aid in the conservation of mushrooms globally. 

“Our aim is to sensitise the younger generation and enable them to identify diverse species of mushrooms. We want to record the data on various species of mushrooms available in Kerala. We will be including students from every district to be part of the course and they will be engaged in the local level conservation and awareness building activities,” said Yamuna. 

As part of the course, the KSSB is planning to build knowledge among the participants to identify edible and non-edible mushrooms seen in Kerala. “Identifying edible and non-edible mushrooms is an intricate process which requires immense experience. Experts from India and abroad would be taking classes for those taking the course. Also, we want to map the ecosystem of mushrooms and revisit the locations after a period to check its status and launch further research,” said Yamuna. For more details, visit https://www.keralabiodiversity.org/index.php/ksbb-certificate-courses

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala State Biodiversity Board KSBB
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp