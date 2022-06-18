STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fishing by other-state boats near Kerala coast banned

The order banned auctioning of catch brought by other-state fishermen at the harbours and landing centres in the district.

Published: 18th June 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Trawlers, Fishing boats

Image for representational purpose.. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With traditional fishermen and mechanised boat owners complaining about a large number of country boats from Tamil Nadu fishing in Kerala’s coastal waters causing depletion of marine wealth, Ernakulam district collector Jafar Malik has issued an order banning fishing activities by other-state fishermen in the coastal waters of Ernakulam district. 

The order banned auctioning of catch brought by other-state fishermen at the harbours and landing centres in the district. Sources said the collectors of other coastal districts in the state will also issue a similar order. TNIE had reported on Friday the presence of other-state boats in Kerala waters which triggered protests by local fishermen. Fishing activities by other-state fishermen in the coastal areas of Ernakulam district had led to conflict with local fishermen in the previous years.

The traditional fishermen in the district complained that indiscriminate fishing by other-state boats has led to depletion of marine resources which has affected their livelihood, the collector said in the order.   Fisheries department assistant director P Aneesh said that the department has seized three fibre boats from other-states that were found fishing in Kerala’s coastal waters during the past one week.
 

