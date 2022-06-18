One hundred years of fortitude

Krishna P S By

KOCHI: Ochanthuruth, one among the many tourist locations in Vypeen, has another tale to tell. It is home to one of the oldest libraries on the island.“The Asan Memorial Library was founded exactly 100 years ago in 1922. It is the second oldest library in Vypeen and third oldest in Kochi,” says P V Prakasham, the president of the library.

Earlier, the library used to function in a small building with a makeshift roof. The place was primarily used to train children in elocution. Soon after, the Balabodhini Vidyarthi Samajam developed the space into a library. “The inauguration happened in 1924, the year Kumaranasan passed away, so the library was renamed in his name,” says Prakasham.

Though he wasn’t alive at the time, he remembers elders talking about a famous ‘Yanjana Yatra’. “To amass books for the library, the founder and like-minded people, around 20 of them, went from house to house. They begged for books. That’s how the library got its grand initial collection. All this happened when it was functioning in a make-shift building,” says the 70-year-old.

According to documents available at the library, in 1937, the library was shifted to a school building and a room was converted into a library. “Many of its founders were school teachers. Soon, we got recognition from the then Kochi government. Also, this was the first reference library recognised by the Kochi taluk,” he says.

According to Anil Kumar, the secretary of the library, it finally got its own building in 1957. “The library documents say, SS Sabha donated three cents. That’s where the building now stands. We are currently renovating it,” he says.

The library has many stories to tell, of revolution, says Prakasham. “Renowned writer P Kesavadev visited the library frequently. Also, years ago, many communist party members used the library to hide from authorities,” he says. “The library was founded by people who were aligned to the communist ideology. This is reflected in the library’s works too,” he says.

However, most of these events happened before he joined. He was 18 when Prakasham became the librarian here. “I remember the tumultuous days during the liquour tragedy in Vypeen in 1982. I think every library member arranged help. What I vividly remember is collecting tender coconuts from everywhere in a vehicle and bringing it to the patients in hospitals,” he says.

Now, for its 100th anniversary, they are planning a month-long event that will go on till December. “The event started in May. We will organise cultural programmes, some with students participation. There will be book readings, poetry readings, literary competitions, seminars, and more,” says Anil.