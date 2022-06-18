Stories of man, nature and changes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nature and humans co-exist well in R K Chandrababu’s paintings. The exhibition titled ‘Black Stones In Flying Life’ at Durbar Hall showcases the many faces of nature which are often overlooked in these busy times. Be it the bountiful wet weather or the green hues of immediate ecology, all the 15 works are just a few handpicked ones from the hundreds he created since the onset of the pandemic.

“These paintings are connected to life. Primarily it’s the nature and human elements that are seen more in this journey. During the peak days of the pandemic, I immersed myself in nature and realised its beauty. How well it balances human life, and how well we cause imbalance by encroaching on Mother Nature,” says Chandrababu, who is also an art teacher at Global Public School.

The artist takes a semi-abstract approach. Here the nature-culture interfaces are rendered through an intricate web of contours and textures. Amid the burst of colours, is a section reserved for charcoal drawings on small wooden platforms. They depict the simple lives in a village — kids playing on trees, boats, livestock and daily wage labourers doing their chores.

“These paintings convey scenes that can be seen only in villages, uncommon visuals for the current generation. Nature is also speaking to us about those simpler days. That’s why I gave faces to trees in one frame,” says Chandrababu.

The first few frames have man and nature co-existing happily. The frames after that have a greyish tone and subtle browns. They depict the growing conflict. Chandrababu is also an avid traveller. And many scenes from his journeys are depicted with bright hues here. Some of the paintings have been done with his bare hands.

The artist has also kept a portion just for photographs. Even these images unfold the story of man and nature. In one frame, an old man is sleeping alongside a plate and a cup in one frame. “I visited Agathi Manthiram a year ago with food. The scene was captured there. The old man slept off even before having food as he was that tired after starving for days,” adds Chandrababu. There are also sculptures made out of terracotta, wood and metal, which depicts old age.

The exhibition ends on June 19