‘50 ways to a happy financial life’ book cover launched

The book was jointly released by MP Hibi Eden, MLA T J Vinod, Kochi Corporation Mayor M Anilkumar, District Collector Jafar Malik and KMRL MD Loknath Behera.

Published: 20th June 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

The cover of the book ‘50 ways to a happy financial life’ released

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The cover of the book ‘50 ways to a happy financial life’ authored by writer and columnist K K Jayakumar was released on Friday, coinciding with the 5th-anniversary celebration of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

The book was jointly released by MP Hibi Eden, MLA T J Vinod, Kochi Corporation Mayor M Anilkumar, District Collector Jafar Malik and KMRL MD Loknath Behera. The book discusses ways to invest savings and raise money for various goals set in life. 

It also offers solutions to doubts that generally arise during daily financial planning. Jayakumar is currently the spokesperson of KMRL. 

