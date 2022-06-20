STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Commuters demand third Ro-Ro vessel, Fort Kochi jetty’s renovation

“What we need is a third Ro-Ro. With the more domestic tourists coming to the district, boat services to Fort Kochi are witnessing huge rush,” said Arun Thomas, a commuter.

Published: 20th June 2022 05:46 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Calls for a third Ro-Ro vessel on the Vypeen-Fort Kochi route have gathered steam though the ferry Sethusagar-2 resumed service on the route after undergoing repair and maintenance on Saturday. 
Reason: It is almost time to send the first vessel, Sethusagar-1, for maintenance and repair, bringing things back to square one. 

 A pillar of Fort Kochi jetty in
a dilapidated condition

“Though the two vessels are operating on the Vypeen-Fort Kochi route, it’s almost time to dry dock Sethusagar-1,” said Antony Kureethara, area councillor. Huge rush was seen at the boat jetties even though both vessels had been operating. 

“What we need is a third Ro-Ro. With the more domestic tourists coming to the district, boat services to Fort Kochi are witnessing huge rush,” said Arun Thomas, a commuter. However, an official with the Kochi corporation said despite the demand for a third Ro-Ro vessel, no steps could be taken to procure it as the fund allocation of Rs 10 crore for the same was on paper only. “The government is yet to disburse it,” said the official.

Meanwhile, passengers have complained about the dilapidated state of the Fort Kochi jetty and the absence of maintenance work there by the irrigation department. “Despite us bringing the matter to the attention of the authorities, no action has been taken to renovate it.

The bad condition of the Fort Kochi jetty, despite being located in one of most popular destinations in the state, shows how interested the officials are about maintaining it,” said M M Abbas, president of the West Kochi Passengers’ Association. State water transport department officials were unavailable for comments.

Kureethara said several letters had been sent to the district collector, irrigation department and tourism department regarding the condition of the jetty. “We hope the renovation work is taken up soon, ahead of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale which starts in December,” he said.

