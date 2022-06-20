Gang robs 9 sovereigns of gold at Panampilly Nagar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Robbers decamped with nine sovereigns of gold after breaking into a house at Panampilly Nagar on Sunday. Police said the incident came to light when a servant arrived to water plants in the garden in the house. The woman noticed the door of the house lying open.

There were none in the house at the time of incident as the inmates were in Chennai for the last two weeks and the house has been remaining locked. The house belonged to a retired airforce officer.

As per probe, the robbers broke the alamirah and took the gold ornaments kept in it. Police are checking the nearby CCTV visuals for the details about the robbers.