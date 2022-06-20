STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Gang robs 9 sovereigns of gold at Panampilly Nagar

There were none in the house at the time of incident as the inmates were in Chennai for the last two weeks and the house has been remaining locked.

Published: 20th June 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Theft , Burglar, Thief

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Robbers decamped with nine sovereigns of gold after breaking into a house at Panampilly Nagar on Sunday. Police said the incident came to light when a servant arrived to water plants in the garden in the house. The woman noticed the door of the house lying open.

There were none in the house at the time of incident as the inmates were in Chennai for the last two weeks and the house has been remaining locked. The house belonged to a retired airforce officer.

As per probe, the robbers broke the alamirah and took the gold ornaments kept in it. Police are checking the nearby CCTV visuals for the details about the robbers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robbery Theft
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp