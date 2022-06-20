Kochi: Man dupes investor of Rs 1 crore

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An investor was duped of Rs 1 crore by a Palakkad native who promised to sell him a steel scrapping firm in Tamil Nadu while posing as its owner. The Central police launched a probe on the investor’s complaint.

They said the deal to sell the company valued at Rs 7.5 crore was finalised at a hotel in Kochi. They said the accused – Ismail M of Palakkad – allegedly collected Rs 1 crore as advance to finalise the deal. The FIR said Ismail had convinced the investor that he owned the steel scrap company and wanted to sell it due to debt.

“He even showed us the company and produced several documents – fabricated ones, as it later turned out – to prove ownership. We decided to strike a deal with him because we were into various business and were looking to widen our portfolio,” said a person close to the Palakkad-based investor.

“It was only after a delay in completing the transaction occurred that we realised that we were duped. The company actually belonged to someone else and the accused was using fake documents to extract money from us,” said the person.