STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Man dupes investor of Rs 1 crore

The accused – Ismail M of Palakkad – allegedly collected Rs 1 crore as advance to finalise a business deal.

Published: 20th June 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  An investor was duped of Rs 1 crore by a Palakkad native who promised to sell him a steel scrapping firm in Tamil Nadu while posing as its owner. The Central police launched a probe on the investor’s complaint. 

They said the deal to sell the company valued at Rs 7.5 crore was finalised at a hotel in Kochi. They said the accused – Ismail M of Palakkad – allegedly collected Rs 1 crore as advance to finalise the deal. The FIR said Ismail had convinced the investor that he owned the steel scrap company and wanted to sell it due to debt. 

“He even showed us the company and produced several documents – fabricated ones, as it later turned out – to prove ownership. We decided to strike a deal with him because we were into various business and were looking to widen our portfolio,” said a person close to the Palakkad-based investor. 

“It was only after a delay in completing the transaction occurred that we realised that we were duped. The company actually belonged to someone else and the accused was using fake documents to extract money from us,” said the person.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fraud
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp