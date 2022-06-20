Vypeen gets approval for projects worth Rs 4.17 crore

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seventeen projects -- including roads, culverts, drains and school buildings -- are set to be implemented in the Vypeen assembly constituency using Rs 4.17 crore sanctioned for the purpose. The new projects will give a huge boost to the development of local infrastructure, Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan said.

He pointed out that many development projects are under way. In Njarakkal panchayat, projects worth Rs 98 lakh are being implemented. While Rs 40 lakh has been earmarked for Achuthan Road and its culvert, Rs 22 lakh has been allotted for Sun Road and its culvert, Rs 26 lakh for Thulaparambu West Road and Rs 10 lakh for Aruveli Road and its culvert.

In Elankunnapuzha panchayat, projects worth Rs 1.45 crore were sanctioned. Inamthuruthu Karshakasangham has been granted Rs 27 lakh for the development of Chira Road, Rs 15 lakh for the construction of Pallupilly Road, Rs 90 lakh for the Government LP School building and Rs 13.5 lakh for the Ayyankutty Bridge South Road Cross Drain project.

Work worth Rs 71 lakh will be done in Kuzhuppilly panchayat. Permission has been given to spend Rs 25 lakh for the road from Ayyampilly bridge, Rs 21 lakh for the east walkway from the cooperative bridge and Rs 25 lakh for the Workers’ North Link Road.