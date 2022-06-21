STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Four minors run away with bikes to lead lavish lives

The police on Monday arrested four minor students who allegedly stole motorcycles from various places in Ernakulam district.

Published: 21st June 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Monday arrested four minor students who allegedly stole motorcycles from various places in Ernakulam district. The students were nabbed from Payipra and Attayam areas, said an officer with the Muvattupuzha police station. 

The accused stole several bikes — various models of Hero Honda and Bajaj — over the past three months. “The probe revealed that all of them were students of a prominent school in the city and resorted to bike theft to lead a lavish life. The accused roamed around various places at night on their bikes and targeted motorcycles parked on the roadside. After breaking the ignition and handle locks, they removed the number plates and fixed different ones,” the officer said.

They hid the stolen motorcycles in different places to avoid detection. The police are investigating whether they are involved in other cases. The accused were nabbed by a police team comprising Muvattupuzha DySP S Mohammad Riyaz, Inspector M K Sajeev, and Sub Inspectors V K Sasikumar, Milkas Varghese and C K Basheer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp