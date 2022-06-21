Four minors run away with bikes to lead lavish lives

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Monday arrested four minor students who allegedly stole motorcycles from various places in Ernakulam district. The students were nabbed from Payipra and Attayam areas, said an officer with the Muvattupuzha police station.

The accused stole several bikes — various models of Hero Honda and Bajaj — over the past three months. “The probe revealed that all of them were students of a prominent school in the city and resorted to bike theft to lead a lavish life. The accused roamed around various places at night on their bikes and targeted motorcycles parked on the roadside. After breaking the ignition and handle locks, they removed the number plates and fixed different ones,” the officer said.

They hid the stolen motorcycles in different places to avoid detection. The police are investigating whether they are involved in other cases. The accused were nabbed by a police team comprising Muvattupuzha DySP S Mohammad Riyaz, Inspector M K Sajeev, and Sub Inspectors V K Sasikumar, Milkas Varghese and C K Basheer.