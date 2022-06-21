KSRTC staffer’s licence suspended for rash driving

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) licensing authority has decided to suspend the licence of KSRTC bus driver Sunil Kumar for allegedly driving the vehicle in a negligent manner posing threat to the lives of the commuters. The licence will be suspended from August 16 to 30.

According to the MVD, Sunil Kumar who was the driver of the KSRTC Super Fast bus from Cherthala to Mananthavadi, drove the bus through the left service road at Pulinchodu traffic signal to avoid the red signal and took a right turn at the junction to the Aluva road and again took a right turn to enter the national highway.

Though the MVD authorities asked the driver to stop the vehicle, he ignored the direction and drove the vehicle away. Motor vehicle department officers then visited Vyttila mobility hub and identified the driver. The incident occurred on April 18 and the MVD had issued a show cause notice on the same day.

As the explanation submitted by the driver was not satisfying, the MVD decided to temporarily suspend the licence. He has also been directed to attend the road safety awareness class organised by the Ernakulam Legal Services Authority.Meanwhile, the MVD has initiated action against owners of 101 private buses for cancelling bus services on Sunday. The department deployed eight squads on Sunday to probe the allegations.