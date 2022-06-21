Salary plea: KSRTC lists liabilities before Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The KSRTC has informed the Kerala High Court that the corporation is in possession of 417.20 acres of land and it has eight shopping complexes and six more are under construction. The corporation possesses 5,255 vehicles, of which 300 are scrap buses. The additional affidavit submitted on Monday also stated that the corporation has a total outstanding loan of Rs 12,100.34 crore as of May 31, 2022, of which Rs 3,030.64 crore is the amount outstanding to a consortium of banks.

The outstanding dues to the government amount to Rs 8,713.05 crore while Rs 356.65 crore is outstanding towards Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC), it added. The additional affidavit was filed in response to a petition seeking to pay salaries to the employees at the earliest. The KSRTC also pointed out that it had pledged landed properties of 52 depots for availing Rs 3,100 crore from a consortium of seven banks in 2018.

The corporation has to pay interest at the rate of 8.5% to 9.1% for the amount advanced. After adjusting Rs 1,00,60,000 as daily remittance towards the loan from the consortium of banks, the balance amount would be transferred to KSRTC’s account.

Thus, the corporation has to make a remittance of Rs 30.18 crore per month to the consortium of banks. The loan amount was used for clearing the previous loans from the banks and towards the loan of KTDFC. Most of the dues to the KTDFC were cleared by effecting payment from the consortium loans account and government repayment.

The affidavit said all loans sanctioned by the government were for the payment of salaries and pension.

As the corporation could not repay the consortium loan due to the Covid crisis for 2020-21 and 2021-22, the government has paid Rs 420 crore to the consortium of banks.

Other than that, most of the loan amounts were sanctioned for the payment of salaries and pension. The affidavit added that for the 2020-21 period, the government had sanctioned loans of Rs 1,739.86 crore whereas Rs 2,037.51 crore had been sanctioned for 2021-22.