Tunnelling association to honour E Sreedharan

KOCHI: Tunnelling Association of India will be conferring the Lifetime Achievement Award to E Sreedharan for his contribution in the development of tunnel and underground space in India. He started with the two tunnels near Kottayam railway station for a length of 147m when he was assistant engineer for the Ernakulam-Quilon meter gauge railway construction in 1957.

He was responsible for planning, design and construction of 93 tunnels for a total length of 82.5km for Konkan Railway and 91km of tunnelling for phase 1 and phase 2 for Delhi Metro, becoming the person who had done maximum length of tunnelling in India. The award will be presented on June 27 at the International Conference ‘Tunnelling Asia 2022’ in Mumbai.