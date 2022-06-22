Man who attacked college girl for questioning mining bid still at large

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s been a week since Muvattupuzha native Akshaya was roughed up by a Marady native after she questioned the illegal sand mining attempt near her house. However, the police are nowhere close to arresting Ansari, the accused. The police had seized a tipper lorry, earthmover, and other equipment used for mining from the spot, but have no leads regarding Ansari’s location. They said his mobile phone was switched off, they said.

In her complaint, the 20-year-old college students had alleged that Ansari threatened and roughed her up when she tried to take videos of the mining on her mobile phone last Wednesday. The girl was discharged from hospital recently and is currently taking rest at home, said residents.

Meanwhile, protests are mounting against the delay in Ansari’s arrest. Dalit Congress members staged a sit-in in front of Muvattupuzha police station on Tuesday demanding Ansari’s arrest. The Pouravakasa Samrakshana Samiti leaders said they will launch a siege protest in front of the police station from Thursday. A communique from the office of MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan said he will raise the issue in the upcoming assembly session that starts on June 27.

“It was after a complaint was lodged before the Minister for SC Development that the police slapped charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Ansari,” alleged O P Baby, president of Marady grama panchayat. Residents said the illegal mining had been going on for several years. The mining would have affected the foundation of Akshaya’s house as the mining was being done around 20ft behind her house. The police said they had recorded Akshaya’s statement and will arrest Ansari soon.

