STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Man who attacked college girl for questioning mining bid still at large

The police said they had recorded Akshaya’s statement and will arrest Ansari soon.

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s been a week since Muvattupuzha native Akshaya was roughed up by a Marady native after she questioned the illegal sand mining attempt near her house. However, the police are nowhere close to arresting Ansari, the accused. The police had seized a tipper lorry, earthmover, and other equipment used for mining from the spot, but have no leads regarding Ansari’s location. They said his mobile phone was switched off, they said.

In her complaint, the 20-year-old college students had alleged that Ansari threatened and roughed her up when she tried to take videos of the mining on her mobile phone last Wednesday. The girl was discharged from hospital recently and is currently taking rest at home, said residents. 

Meanwhile, protests are mounting against the delay in Ansari’s arrest. Dalit Congress members staged a sit-in in front of Muvattupuzha police station on Tuesday demanding Ansari’s arrest. The Pouravakasa Samrakshana Samiti leaders said they will launch a siege protest in front of the police station from Thursday. A communique from the office of MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan said he will raise the issue in the upcoming assembly session that starts on June 27.

“It was after a complaint was lodged before the Minister for SC Development that the police slapped charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Ansari,” alleged O P Baby, president of Marady grama panchayat. Residents said the illegal mining had been going on for several years. The mining would have affected the foundation of Akshaya’s house as the mining was being done around 20ft behind her house.  The police said they had recorded Akshaya’s statement and will arrest Ansari soon.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal sand mining
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp