Slant repaired, Aluva-Petta stretch Metro services get back to normal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro’s service on the Aluva-Petta stretch returned to normal on Tuesday after repair work was wrapped up at Pathadipalam. However, restrictions on movement of traffic below will continue as the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is yet to finish repairing the road.

Curbs on metro services on the stretch were imposed on February 18 shortly after a marginal slant was detected at metro pillar 347 at Pathadipalam, on either side of the viaduct. KMRL officials said four additional small pillars were installed connecting to the pile cap to strengthen the pillar where the defect was detected. Before resuming normal service, load tests to ensure strength of the pillar and speed test were done.

“Metro trains will now run at seven-and-half-minute interval on the stretch during peak hours. It will be eight-and-half minutes during non-peak hours. The gap was 20 minutes while work on the stretch was on,” said a KMRL official

However, speed restrictions between Cusat and Pathadipalam stations would be eased only in stages, said the official. The slant was identified during a routine inspection of the corridor. “We wanted to be sure, hence the slight delay in resuming normal services. A detailed study and repair work were held,” said a KMRL official. The viaduct at Pathadipalam became operational in 2017 when the first stretch of Kochi Metro between Aluva and Palarivattom was commissioned.