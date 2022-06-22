STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Slant repaired, Aluva-Petta stretch Metro services get back to normal

Restrictions on movement of traffic below will continue as KMRL is yet to finish road repair

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

 FILE PIC 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro’s service on the Aluva-Petta stretch returned to normal on Tuesday after repair work was wrapped up at Pathadipalam. However, restrictions on movement of traffic below will continue as the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is yet to finish repairing the road.

Curbs on metro services on the stretch were imposed on February 18 shortly after a marginal slant was detected at metro pillar 347 at Pathadipalam, on either side of the viaduct. KMRL officials said four additional small pillars were installed connecting to the pile cap to strengthen the pillar where the defect was detected. Before resuming normal service, load tests to ensure strength of the pillar and speed test were done.  

“Metro trains will now run at seven-and-half-minute interval on the stretch during peak hours. It will be eight-and-half minutes during non-peak hours. The gap was 20 minutes while work on the stretch was on,” said a KMRL official 

However, speed restrictions between Cusat and Pathadipalam stations would be eased only in stages, said the official. The slant was identified during a routine inspection of the corridor. “We wanted to be sure, hence the slight delay in resuming normal services. A detailed study and repair work were held,” said a KMRL official. The viaduct at Pathadipalam became operational in 2017 when the first stretch of Kochi Metro between Aluva and Palarivattom was commissioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp