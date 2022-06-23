Aquaculture practices launched at Kochi airport’s golf club

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As Part of business diversification, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has introduced aquaculture practices in the water bodies at its golf club at Nedumbassery.The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA) have joined hands with CIAL for eco-friendly, sustainable cage farming in the water bodies.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas said: “Aquaculture offers many environmental benefits, related to other forms of livestock farming. Over the last five years, the aquaculture industry has reduced its carbon footprint through gradual assimilation of new production systems that have reduced greenhouse gas emissions, reduced the use of freshwater per unit produced, improved feed management practices and adopted new farming practices”. “As sustainability champions, CIAL strives for climate-friendly practices that generate sustainable environmental, social, and economic outcomes for the long term,” he said. The CIAL Golf Club has seven water bodies of varying sizes totalling almost 16 acres. Ponds in the club are deep and big in size.

Normal or conventional pond culture practices will not be suitable here. In cage fish farming, there is no need to drain the water bodies and management of the waterbody enivironment is flexible with multiple production units. Easy and low-cost harvesting are also added advantages.

MPEDA and RGCA will provide testing for periodic disease diagnosis of fish and water quality analysis and seeds at a subsidised rate from their hatchery at Vallarpadom. The species recommended by MPEDA-RGCA for the pilot project are GIFT tilapia, seabass and pearl spot.

Suhas said the CIAL has successfully executed the idea of total sustainability management (TSM) in its golf course where treated water from the sewage treatment plant of the airport is used for water harvesting with the help of 12 artificial lakes.

FISHING IN CIAL WATERS

The CIAL Golf Club has 7 water bodies of varying sizes

Marine Products Export Development Authority and the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture have joined hands with CIAL for cage farming in the water bodies

Recommended species: GIFT tilapia, seabass & pearl spot