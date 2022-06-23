Joggers, cheer! Stadium ring road to have exclusive fitness zone

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If all goes according to plan, joggers and fitness enthusiasts using the road around the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium for their morning workouts will not have to worry about speeding vehicles. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has decided to demarcate a portion of the ring road as an exclusive fitness zone by the end of this month, GCDA Chairman Chandran Pillai told TNIE.

According to a plan formulated by GCDA in association with Kochi City police, the exclusive zone will be available from 5am to 7.30am in the initial stage. That has been a long-standing demand of the public. The move follows reports of several walkers getting hit by speeding vehicles on the stadium ring road. “People can work out without fearing vehicles during the morning hours,” the GCDA chairman said. The plan is to place barricades in the centre of the road to provide vehicle-free space for walkers and joggers, a top police officer said.

“Parking will be banned on the stretch,” the officer said.Vehicular movement, however, will be allowed on one side of the road. “Since it is a major road, we don’t want to block the traffic completely. But traffic will be regulated to provide a comfortable zone for fitness enthusiasts. A meeting with the police, joggers’ representatives and other fitness enthusiasts will be convened in a day. A final picture will be ready by the end of this week,” Chandran Pillai added.

Though the police and the GCDA had implemented traffic restriction in the past, poor planning led to its scrapping.“Traffic movement along the stretch will be minimal during the morning hours. So it won’t be a herculean task to control traffic. One-way traffic will be implemented. The plan will be finalised after a meeting with the GCDA,” the police officer said.

Healthy move

