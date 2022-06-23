St Teresa’s College: 100 years of moulding confident women

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the countdown begins to the centenary celebrations of St Teresa’s College, which dawns in 2025, the alumni of the institution take a trip down memory lane. There is one thing common in all their experiences, whatever they have achieved today is due to the days they spent on the campus of their beloved college.

Established in 1925 by the Carmelite Sisters of St Teresa under the leadership of Mother Teresa of St Rose of Lima, the college has come a long way to become one of the premier higher education institutions in the state. “The founder envisioned an institution that would be a home, inspiration and guiding force to mould, enlighten and empower generations of women,” said Dr Lizzy Mathew, principal.

“Though the college is a minority institution, it has an all-India and all-denomination membership; and has students and teachers from various communities,” she said. The college is the first women’s college in Kochi and the second in Kerala, she added. “It also holds the honour of being the first aided college for women in the state,” said the principal. The college was first affiliated to Madras University, and later to Kerala University. Later, it came under the Mahatma Gandhi University, when it was established in 1983.

“With state-of-the-art facilities, dedicated faculty and a unique blend of intellectual rigour and ethical trust, the college has been recognised for its adherence to high standards of quality education,” she added. It is one of the premier institutions in the state, said Lida Jacob, a civil service officer and an alumnus. Thinking back on her days as a graduate student in English in the late 1960s, she said, “I had applied for medicine but developed cold feet afterwards and decided to do a regular course,” she said.

“The courses started in June but I arrived on July. And in the very first week, my teacher called me out and said that I was on the debate team that is participating in a competition being held at the Kerala University campus. Many questions passed through my mind. But the confidence of her words set me on track,” said Lida. And that was the start of the making of Lida Jacob who held many important posts in various government departments.

Actor and fashion designer Poornima Indrajith, who did her Pre-degree and bachelor’s at the college, too had many things to say about the institution. “The trial by fire that the college provided instilled a confidence in me. It helps me take on everything that life throws at me”. Minister of Higher Education R Bindu will inaugurate the event on Thursday at 10am.

Milestones of the College

June 15, 1925: The Carmelite Sisters of St. Teresa established the first government-aided Women’s College in Kerala

1999: Accredited by NAAC at a five-star level

2006: Reaccredited in the 2nd cycle with an A level

2012: Reaccredited in the 3 rd cycle with A level and CGPA of 3.40

2010: Bestowed “College with Potential for Excellence” status by the UGC

2014: Autonomous status

2019: Reaccredited in the 4th cycle with an A++ grade and a CGPA of 3.57

2019: Recognised as a mentor institution under the UGC Paramarsh Scheme

2019: Ranked 64th by NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework)

2020: Ranked 47th by NIRF

2021: Ranked 45th by NIRF

2021: Four-star rating in the IIC Institutional Ranking

Future Plans