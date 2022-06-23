STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Time to cut the crap!

Central ban on manufacture, sale and use of ‘single-use plastic’ will come into force from July 1

Published: 23rd June 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Despite a ban, many shops in Kochi continue to offer banned plastic carry bags to customers | T P Sooraj

Despite a ban, many shops in Kochi continue to offer banned plastic carry bags to customers. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Shainu Mohan and Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s time to say a final goodbye to plastic bags. The country-wide ban on ‘single-use plastic’ would come into force on July 1. As per the order, the manufacture, sale and use of plastic items like carry bags, plates, cups, straws, trays, and polystyrene will be banned. Local bodies across Kerala have stepped up surveillance and launched raids to seize banned plastic products from market places.

Kerala generates about 633 tonnes of plastic waste a day. And, on an average, every individual generates 18.5g of plastic on a daily basis, according to official estimates. “The implementation of the ban will be monitored by the Central Pollution Control Board, and the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) will be giving reports on the enforcement to the Centre,” says a senior official of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). 

Those found violating the ban would be penalised under the Environment Protection Act 1986 – imprisonment up to five years, or a penalty up to `1 lakh, or both, the official adds. In January 2020, the Kerala government had banned single-use plastic products. However, the pandemic outbreak hindered the efforts of the local bodies to enforce the ban and introduce ecofriendly alternatives. Officials note the usage of single-use plastic increased manifold over the past two years. 

“The Centre’s order has brought more clarity. Now the local bodies will have to be more stringent.The flow of banned plastic products would be curbed totally as the production, manufacturing and storage of such items will be banned from July 1,” says a pollution control board official. Authorities have stepped up surveillance and raids have been launched in several parts of the state. Thiruvananthapuram, for instance, saw a major crackdown on Wednesday, as corporation officials seized 6,181 kg of banned plastic items from godowns and wholesale shops.

Several local bodies across the state have launched a crackdown on
banned plastic products.A scene from a raid in Thiruvananthapuram
on Wednesday | B P Deepu

The Kochi corporation, however, is yet to crack the whip. Officials say they would “closely monitor” the use of single-use plastic items. “A meeting regarding the ban is to be held with the members of Vyapara Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, Chamber of Commerce and wholesale dealers to discuss,” says T K Ashraf, chairman of the corporation’s health standing committee. Mayor M Anilkumar was unavailable to comment.

Shopkeepers in the city agree the plastic menace is a bane, but seek cheap alternatives. “This is not the first time a ban has been announced,” says Ernakulam Stall Owners’ Association president P J George. “However, the government couldn’t implement it because it failed to put forward a practical alternative for the vendors. Yes, there are ecofriendly bags in the market, but they are not affordable for small-scale vendors.” 

Environmentalist C M Joy believes each individual should take up responsibility to build a greener, healthier Kochi. “The collective mindset of the city should change,” he says. “Make it a practice to carry ecofriendly bags while stepping out for shopping. Also, big companies can support small vendors by providing biodegradable carry bags using their CSR funds.” Meanwhile, the government has earmarked `53 crore to set up plastic recycling plants in 14 districts. The first plant would come up in Pathanamthitta.

Vital stats @ Haritha Karma Sena during 2021-22

Total quantity of segregated waste collected from households  5,751 tonnes

E-waste 1,872 tonnes

Glass waste 298 tonnes

Road constructed using shredded plastic 5,098km

Total quantity of shredded plastic 3,139 tonnes

Total fee given to Haritha Karma Sena members Rs 2.86 cr

The banned items 

  • Garbage bags (plastic), except for biomedical waste
  • Non-woven bags, plastic flags
  • Pet bottles of capacities under 500ml
  • Plastic-coated items such as paper carry bags, bowls, paper cups
  • Plastic-coated leaves used as plates
  • Plastic packets in retail outlets including street vendors, hawkers 
  • Plastic sapling bags 
  • Plastic table spread
  • Water pouches, non-branded juice packets 
  • Earbuds 
  • Balloon sticks
  • Candy and icecream sticks
  • Cutlery items - plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, trays 
  • Sweet boxes
  • Cigarette packs/wrappers
  • PVC banners under 100 microns
  • Polystyrene for decoration
