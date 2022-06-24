An isle to just while away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the last rays of the sun dissipate over the western horizon, the surface of the backwater takes on an ethereal glow. The Chinese fishing nets that dot the waterscape add drama to the setting. As night comes on, the single lamps attached to the Chinese nets shine like bright stars against an inky black sky.

Watching the dusk set in at Kumbalangi, an island about 12km from the city, is a meditative exercise. The only sounds you hear are of the ripples in the water. Kumbalangi is so close to the city, yet transports you to a different time zone. Especially for those longing for a rustic getaway, Kumbalangi is an ideal option.

While at Kumbalangi, you can take leisurely boat rides, watch how fishing is done and learn a thing or two about mangrove trees. Most of the homestays also include tours of shrimp farms on their itinerary.

A typical day in Kumbalangi could start early with a walk along the backwaters. This can be followed by a traditional breakfast of white puttu or appams with stew or egg curry, and steamed bananas. Go on farm visits during the day and, if not too sunny, you could take a short boat ride around the island and be back just in time for lunch.

Relish the flavours of local cuisine with karimeen, prawn, oyster, crab and traditional preparations of poultry with rice and side dishes made with local produce. Evenings are best spent at cabanas by the backwaters, ideal setting for some sundowners!

How to reach?

A one-hour drive from the city

Activities: Boating, fishing, village tour

Food: Local cuisine rocks, especially custom-made seafood

Stay: Cosy homestays to luxury resorts (Rs 2,500 - Rs 15,000)

