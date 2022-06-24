STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

City-based film producer smuggled gold through various ports: Customs

The customs had arrested Sirajuddin on Wednesday when he appeared for interrogation at its office. He had been absconding and reached Kochi from the UAE on Tuesday.

Published: 24th June 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

gold, gold smuggling, gold bar

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Film producer K P Sirajuddin, the key accused in the case related to the seizure of gold from a meat-slicing machine at the Kochi airport’s air cargo complex, had illegally brought in the metal through various seaports and airports, the customs department informed the court on Thursday.

It was stated in a report filed at the Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) court, where Sirajuddin was produced for remanding him in judicial custody. Customs would seek his custody soon.

The customs had arrested Sirajuddin on Wednesday when he appeared for interrogation at its office. He had been absconding and reached Kochi from the UAE on Tuesday. “Sirajuddin has indulged in smuggling activities through various seaports and airports. He asked Shabin Ebrahim A E whether he was interested in gold smuggling. He and his other friends agreed. Accordingly, Shabin arranged Rs 65 lakh.

The other two friends managed Rs 35 lakh and handed it over to Shabin. The total amount, `1 crore, was sent to Sirajuddin in Dubai through hawala transaction for purchasing the gold,” the customs stated in the report.

Sirajuddin had produced the movies Vaanku and Charminar and acted in a few ones as well. The customs has arrested four persons in the case including Shabin, who is the son of Thrikkakara municipal vice-chairman A A Ibrahimkutty. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold smuggling
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp