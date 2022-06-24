City-based film producer smuggled gold through various ports: Customs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Film producer K P Sirajuddin, the key accused in the case related to the seizure of gold from a meat-slicing machine at the Kochi airport’s air cargo complex, had illegally brought in the metal through various seaports and airports, the customs department informed the court on Thursday.

It was stated in a report filed at the Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) court, where Sirajuddin was produced for remanding him in judicial custody. Customs would seek his custody soon.

The customs had arrested Sirajuddin on Wednesday when he appeared for interrogation at its office. He had been absconding and reached Kochi from the UAE on Tuesday. “Sirajuddin has indulged in smuggling activities through various seaports and airports. He asked Shabin Ebrahim A E whether he was interested in gold smuggling. He and his other friends agreed. Accordingly, Shabin arranged Rs 65 lakh.

The other two friends managed Rs 35 lakh and handed it over to Shabin. The total amount, `1 crore, was sent to Sirajuddin in Dubai through hawala transaction for purchasing the gold,” the customs stated in the report.

Sirajuddin had produced the movies Vaanku and Charminar and acted in a few ones as well. The customs has arrested four persons in the case including Shabin, who is the son of Thrikkakara municipal vice-chairman A A Ibrahimkutty.