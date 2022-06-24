European Union offers support for Kochi Corp projects

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major boost to the Kochi Corporation’s efforts, the French government has extended its support to resolve waterlogging in the city. Representatives of the European Union (EU), the French government and the Agence Francaise De Development (AFD) visited the corporation office on Thursday to discuss the projects being implemented and planned by the AFD and the European Union in Kochi.

“The DPR preparation for the north-south corridor project, the bus route rationalisation project, road cluster project, and the `16-crore Cities Project connecting Ernakulam General Hospital and 12 primary health centres have been initiated after collaborating with the European Union and AFD. A detailed and time-bound programme for the completion of these projects, issues related to climate change and updates on flood mitigation were explained to the delegates,” said Mayor M Anilkumar.

Besides the technical aid, the mayor has requested financial assistance. “The discussion was very effective. The delegates considered all our requests and offered full support to Kochi,” the mayor said. Steps to provide technical and financial assistance to fight climate change and mitigate flood, with the assistance of the European Union, are being discussed in Brussels and are in the final stages, the delegates said at the meeting.

“Another important announcement was shared by the French Consul General in response to CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s request to provide opportunities for students from Kerala to study in foreign universities. They said the French government has decided to launch a programme with the participation of educational institutions in the state in October,” Anilkumar said.

The EU and the AFD have also decided to invest heavily in projects in Kerala cities, the mayor said. “The matter is under the consideration of the Centre. We hope Kochi will be included in this project,” he said. The delegation expressed satisfaction over the ongoing e-autorickshaw project, water metro and urban transport projects in Kochi that inspired Daniel Hachez, head of cooperation, to visit Kochi on behalf of the EU.