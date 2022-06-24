Li’l bundle of joy: Kerala HC orders frozen embryos’ transfer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 15-year hardship and emotional turmoil a couple underwent to hold their little bundle of joy in their arms came to fruition when the Kerala High Court directed a fertility clinic to hand over frozen embryos to another hospital where they are continuing treatment to have a child. Their wait, which involved eight years of treatment, may finally end when an embryo is implanted in the mother.

The court observed that the right of the life inside the embryos kept frozen for the past eight years to develop into a foetus and be born cannot be suppressed by relying on a provision in the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act which has no application.

The court made the observation on a plea filed by a couple from Perumbavoor seeking to transfer embryos kept at a hospital in Kodungalloor to another hospital in Muvattupuzha. The couple had opted for infertility treatment and underwent an Oocytes Retrieval procedure on September 2, 2014. Out of the six eggs injected after retrieval, four fertilised. The embryos were then preserved at the hospital. However, in 2016, their treatment was put on hold on the doctor’s advice.

Later, another couple in their family who had undergone the same process conceived after ten years of marriage. This rekindled the petitioners’ hope. The couple, therefore, recommenced their treatment at another hospital in Muvattupuzha and requested the first hospital to transfer the embryos. But it was rejected. Hence, they approached the court and argued that the maximum period for which embryos can be preserved is ten years. With eight years having already elapsed, they would be put to misery if the transfer is not permitted, the couple submitted.

The court said the primary objective of the Act is the regulation and supervision of assisted reproductive technology clinics and banks. “On such payment being effected, the hospital in Kodungalloor should permit transfer of the embryos to the hospital in Muvattupuzha. The second hospital should collect the embryos and transfer them to its Assisted Reproductive Technology Bank and preserve the embryos with due care and protection,” the court said.