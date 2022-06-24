Police register case against butcher who stole cattle and sold its meat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have registered a fresh case against a man who slaughtered stolen cattle and sold its meat to different customers. The Kalamassery police registered the case against Shameer, 37, of Kodikuthimala in Aluva. His arrest was recorded on Thursday.

Shameer was the first person arrested by the Aluva police after it was revealed that he stole eight cattle, including bulls and buffalos.“The probe carried out by the Aluva police revealed that three cattle were stolen from houses within the Kalamassery police station limits. One bull was stolen from a house at the Seaport-Airport road near Thrikkakara on May 4. Two buffalo bulls were stolen from a house near the NAD gate,” a police official said.

According to the police, the accused person used to roam around the Aluva and Kalamassery areas during daytime to identify the cattle to be stolen. At night, he reached the houses, stole the cattle and transported them to his slaughterhouse in an autorickshaw with the help of another person. He slaughtered the animal early before sunrise and sold it by morning.