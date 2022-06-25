STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

EU delegates all praise for CSM’s e-health project

The project supported by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, AFD and the European Union is being coordinated and managed by NIUA’s programme management unit.

Published: 25th June 2022 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Representatives from the European Union, French government, Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) visited the Ernakulam General Hospital on Friday to evaluate the e-health system and Health ATM implemented by the Cochin Smart Mission. 

As part of the City Investment To Innovate Integrate and Sustainability project, the Cochin Smart Mission is implementing the information and communication technologies-based e-health solutions in 12 hospitals. 

The project supported by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, AFD and the European Union is being coordinated and managed by NIUA’s programme management unit. “The project will be operational by December,” the Cochin Smart Mission stated. Three more Health ATMs will be set up in areas where no labs are available. A Health ATM has facilities to perform more than 40 diagnostic tests with the help of paramedical staff.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp