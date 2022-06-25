EU delegates all praise for CSM’s e-health project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Representatives from the European Union, French government, Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) visited the Ernakulam General Hospital on Friday to evaluate the e-health system and Health ATM implemented by the Cochin Smart Mission.

As part of the City Investment To Innovate Integrate and Sustainability project, the Cochin Smart Mission is implementing the information and communication technologies-based e-health solutions in 12 hospitals.

The project supported by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, AFD and the European Union is being coordinated and managed by NIUA’s programme management unit. “The project will be operational by December,” the Cochin Smart Mission stated. Three more Health ATMs will be set up in areas where no labs are available. A Health ATM has facilities to perform more than 40 diagnostic tests with the help of paramedical staff.