One more person held in Aluva robbery case

Published: 25th June 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 04:29 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One more person belonging to the gang that robbed an Aluva native of around 300g of gold and Rs 1.8 lakh, posing as income tax officials, was arrested on Friday. Abootty, 68, of Koothuparamba, Kannur, was staying in hideouts in Mangaluru and Mumbai after the crime, police said. He was arrested by a special investigation team under Rural SP K Karthick. 

Abootty

Ernakulam rural police had arrested Habibul Sheikh, 36, of Goa, in connection with the case on June 10. Subsequently, the police issued a look-out notice against four people, including Abootty, who were on the run. Haris, Abdul Hameed, both natives of Kannur,  and Davi Diaz, of Mangor Hill in Goa, are yet to be arrested.

The gang reached the house of Sanjay, a Maharashtra native living in Aluva, around 11 am on June 5, and “raided” it for nearly one-and-a-half hours. Besides the cash and gold, the gang took away the hard disc of the CCTV camera in the house after the operation.

