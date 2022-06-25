Psoriasis not just ‘skin problem’, men at more risk: Experts 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Psoriasis, an autoimmune chronic condition, affects over 25 million patients in India, contributing to nearly 20% of the total global disease burden. With International Men’s Health Week coming to an end, experts have stressed on watching out for signs of psoriasis as studies suggest men are two times more likely to be affected by it than women. They also say a large number of men tend to avoid treatment as they consider Psoriasis as ‘just a skin problem’, which eventually increases its severity and causes harm.

According to experts, treating psoriasis in men is more challenging due to predefined masculinity standards. A few specific symptoms such as itchy beard, hair loss and flaky skin, they say. With several advanced therapy options available, including biologics –a drug that slows or stops damaging inflammation – regular communication with a dermatologist will help men determine the most effective treatment and ways to manage symptoms successfully, say experts.

Doctors say it is also imperative to comply with treatment protocols besides incorporating recommended lifestyle changes that ensure effective management of psoriasis. “Psoriasis is a genetically determined, inflammatory chronic condition modified by environment marked by dry, thick, erythematous plaques with silvery white scales of itchy skin. In males, itchy beard and hair loss may occur. Men should not shy away from reaching out to a dermatologist to get the right medication,” says Thrissur-based dermatologist Dr S Criton.

Dr Soumya Jagadeesan, associate professor of dermatology in Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, says patients tend to avoid consulting a dermatologist by often passing psoriasis off as ‘just a skin condition.’ “In those seeking professional help, non-adherence to complete prescribed treatment is a major problem. Multiple treatment options are now available” says Dr Soumya.