Thrikkakara yet to recover Rs 62.15 lakh dues

The Thrikkakara municipality is yet to collect Rs 62.15 lakh from tenants who have defaulted on monthly rent payment for the shops in the buildings owned by the civic body.

Published: 25th June 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Thrikkakara municipality is yet to collect Rs 62.15 lakh from tenants who have defaulted on monthly rent payment for the shops in the buildings owned by the civic body. The details of the pending rent amount till March 2022 came out following an RTI query by activist Raju Vazhakala recently.

As per the RTI details, the municipality owns 11 buildings -- six shopping complexes, a municipal complex, cooperative hospital building and three other complexes in which a cooperative bank, a training centre and fish market function.

Of these, many shop owners in eight buildings have defaulted in rent payment. While the municipality is yet to get Rs 4.91 lakh as rent from the bus stand shopping complex, the taxi stand shopping complex owes the civic body Rs 1.37 lakh. 

The municipality has to collect Rs 11.38 lakh from the municipal shopping complex; Rs 15.18 lakh from the community hall shopping complex and Rs 31.51 lakh from the NGO quarters shopping complex as rent. “Some of the tenants have not paid rent for the past 73 months. One of them is due to pay Rs 6.03 lakh.” said Raju Vazhakala.

Municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said the civic body has started issuing notices to the shops that have defaulted in rent payments.

