Drug seizure off Agatti: DRI arrests kingpin

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday arrested the key accused in the case pertaining to seizure of 218 kg of heroin off Lakshadweep coast on May 20. Balakrishnan Periya Sami Pillai, 52, a Sri Lankan national settled in Chennai, was arrested from an apartment near Nungambakkam in Chennai.

He has been under the surveillance of DRI officials for the past few weeks. DRI officials raided his flat and seized several important documents. He was earlier arrested in murder and narcotics cases. He was produced before the Ernakulam District Sessions Court which remanded him in judicial custody on Saturday. It was on May 20 that the DRI intercepted two fishing boats near Agatti off Lakshadweep.