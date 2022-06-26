Man intrudes into school toilet, molests students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 33-year-old man molested four girl students after intruding into a private school by impersonating a dermatologist. The person, Gafoor, 35, of Mangalath House at Palluruthy, molested the students inside the toilet complex.

“Even before the school gates opened for the day, he got inside the compound. He entered the toilet complex and introduced himself to the students as a dermatologist appointed by the school to find out if they had any skin disease.

A few students noticed his unusual behaviour and told the teachers,” said an officer. However, Gafoor fled the scene on his bike which he had parked in front of the school. “A team was set up to monitor the footage of CCTV cameras in the area. We were able to decipher the registration number of his bike. We then traced his house and arrested him,” said the officer.