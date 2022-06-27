Biker dies as cables by a truck slit his throat at Chembumukku

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 25-year-old biker lost his life after roadside cables snapped by a truck at Chembumukku in Kakkanad-Palarivattom stretch slit his throat on Saturday night. The deceased is Fort Kochi native Alan Albert, 25, son of V J Albert and Elizabeth. According to police, the incident occurred around 11.45pm when a truck carrying a generator entered the Kakkanad-Palarivattom road and broke two elevated cables.

“The cables snapped after being hit by the vertical exhaust pipe of the generator carried on a truck. However, the broken cables did not detach, and the truck dragged it across the main road. Alan, who came from the Kakkanad direction, did not see the cable and got strangled. His throat was slit. Nikil Jacob, 24, who rode a pillion, fell and suffered minor injury”, a police official said.

He is a close friend and neighbour of the deceased. Even though Alan was rushed to a private hospital, his life could not be saved. According to police, he suffered a deep cut on his throttle resulting in death.

Nikhil, who is still recovering from the horrors of the accident, said, “There was no sign board or light at the main road. The two cables were laid across the road. His relative said that police have registered a case based on the statement collected from Nikhil. The police have seized the truck that carried the generator, and are interrogating the truck driver.

Currently, a case under Section 174 of the CrPC for unnatural death has been registered at Thrikkakara police station. After further investigation, more charges would be included in the case, a police official said. Alan’s body was handed over to relatives after the post-mortem examination on Sunday. The funeral was held at a church in Fort Kochi on Sunday evening.