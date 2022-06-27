STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Biker dies as cables by a truck slit his throat at Chembumukku

Currently, a case under Section 174 of the CrPC for unnatural death has been registered at Thrikkakara police station. 

Published: 27th June 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A 25-year-old biker lost his life after roadside cables snapped by a truck at Chembumukku in Kakkanad-Palarivattom stretch slit his throat on Saturday night. The deceased is Fort Kochi native Alan Albert, 25, son of V J Albert and Elizabeth. According to police, the incident occurred around 11.45pm when a truck carrying a generator entered the Kakkanad-Palarivattom road and broke two elevated cables.

“The cables snapped after being hit by the vertical exhaust pipe of the generator carried on a truck. However, the broken cables did not detach, and the truck dragged it across the main road. Alan, who came from the Kakkanad direction, did not see the cable and got strangled. His throat was slit. Nikil Jacob, 24, who rode a pillion, fell and suffered minor injury”, a police official said. 

He is a close friend and neighbour of the deceased. Even though Alan was rushed to a private hospital, his life could not be saved. According to police, he suffered a deep cut on his throttle resulting in death.
Nikhil, who is still recovering from the horrors of the accident, said, “There was no sign board or light at the main road. The two cables were laid across the road. His relative said that police have registered a case based on the statement collected from Nikhil. The police have seized the truck that carried the generator, and are interrogating the truck driver. 

Currently, a case under Section 174 of the CrPC for unnatural death has been registered at Thrikkakara police station.  After further investigation, more charges would be included in the case, a police official said. Alan’s body was handed over to relatives after the post-mortem examination on Sunday. The funeral was held at a church in Fort Kochi on Sunday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Truck Accident Killed Fort Kochi CablesThroat
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp