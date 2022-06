By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Residents’ Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC) has condemned the state government’s move to levy a 50 per cent luxury tax on the owners of the buildings located along the Kochi Metro route from Aluva to Tripunithura SN Junction. The council has demanded the immediate rollback of the decision.

According to it, the decision challenges the sincerity of the public who had worked together with the government in realising the dream that is Kochi Metro.